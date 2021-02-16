NetHunt CRM Launches Automation Inside Gmail

NetHunt CRM has added features that focus on the automation of sales, marketing, and business workflows directly out of Gmail inboxes.

The new features use rule-based logic to automate manual work by salespeople for activities like data entry and lead nurturing,

NetHunt's latest feature release includes the following:

Webforms for capturing data, including prospect names, emails, landing pages, referrers, and subscription type, and enriching CRM records;

Drip campaigns for lead nurturing, with custom workflows triggered by sales activity, CRM data updates, and customer actions;

Marketing and sales pipeline automation with a visualized, automated customer journey;

Automated linking of email conversations and chat messages to client profiles;

Triggered notifications and alerts whenever something noteworthy happens with a customer or deal; and

Algorithms to move leads to the next stage based on the lead's response.