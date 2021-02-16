NetHunt CRM Launches Automation Inside Gmail
NetHunt CRM has added features that focus on the automation of sales, marketing, and business workflows directly out of Gmail inboxes.
The new features use rule-based logic to automate manual work by salespeople for activities like data entry and lead nurturing,
NetHunt's latest feature release includes the following:
- Webforms for capturing data, including prospect names, emails, landing pages, referrers, and subscription type, and enriching CRM records;
- Drip campaigns for lead nurturing, with custom workflows triggered by sales activity, CRM data updates, and customer actions;
- Marketing and sales pipeline automation with a visualized, automated customer journey;
- Automated linking of email conversations and chat messages to client profiles;
- Triggered notifications and alerts whenever something noteworthy happens with a customer or deal; and
- Algorithms to move leads to the next stage based on the lead's response.
"The concept of automation is tied to complex solutions and long-winded set-up processes. In developing this feature, our goal was to break down this misconception and put out a bitesize, user-friendly feature," said NetHunt CEO and co-founder Andrei Petrik in a statement. "I believe we've achieved that goal. There are no complex integrations; there's no need to be a coding wiz. Everything you need is there in a simple constructor with an intuitive interface. In fact, all you need is an understanding of your business and a dab of creativity. Workflows takes the hard work out of working hard."