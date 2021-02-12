ClickDimensions Acquires Eletype

ClickDimensions, a marketing technology and services provider for Microsoft Dynamics 365, has acquired Eletype, a marketing technology company offering intelligent monitoring and collaboration. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Eletype Digital Assistant monitors website, search, social, and email marketing campaign performance and delivers the results into Microsoft Teams or Slack with smart notifications.Its acquisition will enable a broad array of enhancements to ClickDimensions' technology, providing intelligent monitoring based on thresholds, anomalies, and fluctuations.