ClickDimensions Acquires Eletype
ClickDimensions, a marketing technology and services provider for Microsoft Dynamics 365, has acquired Eletype, a marketing technology company offering intelligent monitoring and collaboration. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The Eletype Digital Assistant monitors website, search, social, and email marketing campaign performance and delivers the results into Microsoft Teams or Slack with smart notifications.Its acquisition will enable a broad array of enhancements to ClickDimensions' technology, providing intelligent monitoring based on thresholds, anomalies, and fluctuations.
"The need to unify sales and marketing teams is more important than ever, particularly as we look at the all-digital world brought on by the pandemic," said Mike Dickerson, CEO of ClickDimensions, in a statement. "Not only is it vital that these teams work seamlessly, but there is a heightened need for integrated analytics and collaboration tools that support customer engagement in a digital landscape. Our acquisition of Eletype will allow us to further support our customers in these endeavors, extending the Eletype product to include both sales and marketing data and fueling the unification of sales and marketing."
"Eletype has spent years bridging the gap between insight and action. Our products help teams monitor and optimize their search, social, and email marketing campaigns through collaboration platforms like Microsoft Teams and Slack. We are excited to bring our expertise and technology in this space to the ClickDimensions portfolio," said Michael Sengbusch, CEO of Eletype, in a statement. "As part of this acquisition, I look forward to joining ClickDimensions and taking part in Mike's vision to develop and enhance technology that furthers sales and marketing effectiveness."
ClickDimensions Acquires Marketing Dashboard Provider Sweetspot
22 Mar 2019
The acquisition of Sweetspot will allow ClickDimensions to provide robust data intelligence for marketers.
ClickDimensions Partners with InsideView on Data Cleansing and Enrichment
21 Jul 2020
The partnership brings together marketing automation and data management and intelligence providers for Microsoft Dynamics CRM users.