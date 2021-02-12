Calldrip Integrates with VinSolutions' Connect CRM
Calldrip, a provider of solutions for connecting auto dealership consultants with prospects, has integrated with VinSolutions' Connect CRM, allowing them to automatically log and update records in both Calldrip and Connect CRM.
This integration allows for the following activities:
- Logging each new customer;
- Stopping the clock;
- Assigning the dealer agent;
- Updating records continuously;
- Tracking each inbound/outbound call;
- Linking to a recording of every inbound/outbound call; and
- Enabling click-to-call.
The integration also provides direct access to Calldrip's comprehensive monitoring, scoring, and coaching insights directly from Connect CRM.
"We are excited to announce this integration with VinSolutions that will substantially improve ease of use between our two solutions. This enables a seamless workflow for dealership staff, improving productivity and allowing them to focus on closing more deals," said Brock Jackson, Calldrip's chief operating officer, in a statement.
Related Articles
CallRevu Integrates with VinSolutions Connect CRM
07 Jun 2019
The partnership drastically increases functionality and the flow of information between CallRevu and Connect CRM.