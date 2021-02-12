Calldrip Integrates with VinSolutions' Connect CRM

Calldrip, a provider of solutions for connecting auto dealership consultants with prospects, has integrated with VinSolutions' Connect CRM, allowing them to automatically log and update records in both Calldrip and Connect CRM.

This integration allows for the following activities:

Logging each new customer;

Stopping the clock;

Assigning the dealer agent;

Updating records continuously;

Tracking each inbound/outbound call;

Linking to a recording of every inbound/outbound call; and

Enabling click-to-call.

The integration also provides direct access to Calldrip's comprehensive monitoring, scoring, and coaching insights directly from Connect CRM.