Mailchimp Integrates with Patreon and Mixpanel

Mailchimp has integrated its marketing solutions with Patreon and Mixpanel following its announcement in August of a $1 million fund to help developers build integrations and apps for the Mailchimp platform.

With Mailchimp's Patreon integration, creators can send targeted messages to their patrons and generate traffic and revenue for their content. Together, the two solutions will help users find fans and send them personalized messages, organize and filter marketing content by membership level, and see how fans are interacting with them.

Mailchimp's Mixpanel integration allows mutual customers to bring Mixpanel behavioral data into Mailchimp to get a complete view of users and send personalized, targeted messages based on how they use apps. They can also automatically mirror audience data and sync Mixpanel cohorts as Mailchimp audiences, segment;them by how they engage with apps, or use tags to segment by interest.