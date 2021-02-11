AppsFlyer Unveils Predictive Analytics Product for SKAdNetwork as Part of SK360

AppsFlyer, a marketing attribution solutions provider, today unveiled PredictSK, a predictive analytics solution that will be part of its SKAdNetwork suite. It will be available once Apple starts enforcing its AppTrackingTransparency framework in early spring.

With PredictSK, advertisers will be able to leverage early signals of engagement (first 24-72 hours) to predict long-term campaign performance. PredictSK puts mobile attribution in SKAdNetwork on auto-pilot, removing measurement and timing barriers..

"Our guiding star has been and always will be the advertisers' needs," said Barak Witowski, vice president of core product at AppsFlyer, in a statement. "As part of our holistic set of iOS solutions, AppsFlyer's SK360 suite will empower brands to eliminate the uncertainty brought on by limited data availability and limited measurement capabilities, while maintaining end user privacy, by combining multiple solutions for maximum coverage. Moreover, PredictSK will enable measurement across all user events to quickly and accurately predict user [lifetime value], helping advertisers save precious time and money. With SK360, Advertisers can stay in the driver's seat while complying with the strictest privacy requirements."

SKAdNetwork will be a major part of campaign measurement and optimization on iOS, following Apple's latest privacy changes. This deterministic attribution framework provides advertisers with data on their iOS campaigns.

The SK360 suite enables companies to configure and optimize their conversion value, validate their data and keep it fraud free, and integrate with other software, all through a dedicated, centralized analytics dashboard. Networks such as Facebook, Twitter, Snap, ironSource, and dozens of others have already signed on to ensure that relevant data, such as postbacks and conversion value schemas, are seamlessly delivered to AppsFlyer.