Calix Overhauls Marketing and Support Clouds
Calix has introduced comprehensive user experience/user interface updates to the Calix Cloud, enabling communications service providers (CSPs) to simplify and automate marketing and customer support workflows.
Thanks to the updates to Calix Marketing Cloud, marketing teams can drive tailored campaigns for subscriber segments with the simple push of a button.Calix Marketing Cloud now leverages machine learning to automatically generate hyper-focused segments that enable targeted communications.
Calix Support Cloudnow provides support teams with an integrated and customizable cockpit view of the subscriber experience so they can be proactive when addressing subscriber issues. With the latest updates to Calix Cloud, CSPs can leverage behavioral data to improve process efficiency and performance.
"Calix Cloud is designed to enable CSPs to simplify their business operations, excite subscribers with a continuously-enhanced experience, and capitalize on every new service to grow their value," said Michael Weening, president and chief operating officer of Calix, in a statement. "This major release for Calix Cloud delivers insights that are even more intuitive and actionable. Calix Cloud now automates the most important function of a marketing team – customer segmentation. Calix Cloud also simplifies the most important function for maintaining customer satisfaction – customer support. Thanks to Calix Cloud, a CSP of any size can beat the consumer giants by delivering the experiences that their subscribers are searching for every day."
