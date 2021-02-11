Calix Overhauls Marketing and Support Clouds

Calix has introduced comprehensive user experience/user interface updates to the Calix Cloud, enabling communications service providers (CSPs) to simplify and automate marketing and customer support workflows.

Thanks to the updates to Calix Marketing Cloud, marketing teams can drive tailored campaigns for subscriber segments with the simple push of a button.Calix Marketing Cloud now leverages machine learning to automatically generate hyper-focused segments that enable targeted communications.

Calix Support Cloudnow provides support teams with an integrated and customizable cockpit view of the subscriber experience so they can be proactive when addressing subscriber issues. With the latest updates to Calix Cloud, CSPs can leverage behavioral data to improve process efficiency and performance.