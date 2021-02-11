Ordergroove Launches Magento Extension
Ordergroove has released an automated extension on Magento Commerce. This extension helps retailers deploy Ordergroove subscription programs and automates subscription creation, recurring order placement, development and the syncing of product feeds, and customer updates.
The automated extension adds to Ordergroove's Magento integration capabilities. Using it, merchants can start new subscription programs or migrate existing subscription programs.They can offer shoppers key subscription benefits provided by the Ordergroove platform, including reduced or free shipping, discounted promotions, curated experiences, and unique subscription promotions like a subscribe-more-save-more model.
"Consumer demand for subscription offerings skyrocketed in 2020 during the pandemic, and we predict this trend will continue throughout 2021," said Greg Alvo, founder and CEO of Ordergroove, in a statement. "As brands react accordingly to meet this swell, the availability of our new extension provides Magento merchants with the ability to implement a superior subscription offering or enhance their current programs."