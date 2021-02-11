Ordergroove Launches Magento Extension

Ordergroove has released an automated extension on Magento Commerce. This extension helps retailers deploy Ordergroove subscription programs and automates subscription creation, recurring order placement, development and the syncing of product feeds, and customer updates.

The automated extension adds to Ordergroove's Magento integration capabilities. Using it, merchants can start new subscription programs or migrate existing subscription programs.They can offer shoppers key subscription benefits provided by the Ordergroove platform, including reduced or free shipping, discounted promotions, curated experiences, and unique subscription promotions like a subscribe-more-save-more model.