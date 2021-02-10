PandaDoc Integrates with Zendesk Sell

PandaDoc today released enhanced an integration with Zendesk Sell to make document processes streamlined and scalable.

Now, proposals, quotes, contracts, and invoices can be created without leaving the Zendesk Sell CRM, providing a fully personalized document that can be sent and tracked in real time. CRM data saved within Zendesk Sell will automatically populate within new documents.

Key features of the integration include the following: