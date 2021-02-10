PandaDoc Integrates with Zendesk Sell
PandaDoc today released enhanced an integration with Zendesk Sell to make document processes streamlined and scalable.
Now, proposals, quotes, contracts, and invoices can be created without leaving the Zendesk Sell CRM, providing a fully personalized document that can be sent and tracked in real time. CRM data saved within Zendesk Sell will automatically populate within new documents.
Key features of the integration include the following:
- Consolidated documents, to build proposals, quotes and contracts directly from tokens in Zendesk Sell, including leads, companies, people and deals;
- Auto-populated fields, to enhance workflow automation with key data from Zendesk Sell, including contacts, products, and terms;
- Brand consistency, to access, customize, and send sales and marketing content directly within Zendesk Sell;
- Streamlined payments, to add payment options to documents so that clients can accept proposals, quotes, or invoices and pay straight away; and
- Improved collaboration, to co-author, comment, and review documents alongside co-workers, partners, and clients within Zendesk Sell.