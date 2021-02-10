Terminus Adds Global Ad Targeting, Chat Playbooks, and Live View

Terminus, an account-based marketing (ABM) platform provider, added capabilities that bring ABM and sales engagement together to drive full-funnel revenue generation.

Some of the enhanced platform capabilities include the following:

"With our February release, we're going all in on building the ABM platform of the future, which means bringing ABM and sales engagement together even more seamlessly," said Bryan Wade, Terminus' chief product officer, in a statement. "At the end of the day, it's all about revenue. Customer-facing teams have to be focused on the best-fit accounts and engage at exactly the right time to drive results, but that can only happen when efforts are coordinated. These new capabilities make it easier than ever for sales and marketing to operate as one team."