LinkedIn Updates Sales Navigator

LinkedIn has released the quarterly update to its Sales Navigator application with list enhancement, account mapping, and synchronization features to help sales professionals prepare for virtual selling.

The upgrades allow sales professionals to do the following:

Upload book of business and discover insights into next steps in their engagements based on aggregated LinkedIn activity, including InMail, Messages, Connection Requests, and Smart Link activity;

Map accounts to visualize key accounts and receive real-time insights tied to those accounts; and

Search and save leads to their CRM systems directly from a Sales Navigator Lead Page or Lead List with the new Lead Creation feature.

This latest release also includes a redesigned Account Page that gives a comprehensive overview of accounts through real-time alerts and reliable insights, such as account growth, mentions in the news, and when key decision makers are hired. With the new Lead Creation feature, users can save new leads to their CRM directly from a Sales Navigator Lead page or from a Lead list.