Northern Lights Direct Rebrands as GainShare

Northern Lights Direct, a performance marketing agency, has relaunched as GainShare Performance Marketing. Along with its new identity, the company also expanded its service offerings to include the following:

"We know what it takes to drive revenue for businesses. It's about eliciting the right emotions and turning those emotions into actions," said Cass Baker, executive vice president and head of strategy and digital at GainShare, in a statement. "As GainShare, we are poised to help our clients seize the opportunity of performance across a myriad of channels, online and offline."