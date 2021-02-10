Northern Lights Direct Rebrands as GainShare
Northern Lights Direct, a performance marketing agency, has relaunched as GainShare Performance Marketing. Along with its new identity, the company also expanded its service offerings to include the following:
- Creative & DRTV: In all formats across all channels, including linear, CTV, search, and social at scale;
- Media: Strategy, planning, and optimization services across linear, CTV, digital, and video media;
- Data & Analytics: Strategy and audit capabilities through GainShare's Performance Cloud and advanced predictive scoring models on path to purchase, attribution, key performance indicators, and analytics; and
- Delivery & Orchestration: Strategy and audit capabilities on customer journey and path to purchase, including campaign setup, audience segmentation, testing and optimization, and call/sales center management.
"We know what it takes to drive revenue for businesses. It's about eliciting the right emotions and turning those emotions into actions," said Cass Baker, executive vice president and head of strategy and digital at GainShare, in a statement. "As GainShare, we are poised to help our clients seize the opportunity of performance across a myriad of channels, online and offline."