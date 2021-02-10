VisualVault Introduces Version 5 of Enterprise Content Management Platform
VisualVault has released Version 5 of its content management platform with upgrades in functionality, user experience, and cyber security.
Version 5 delivers predictive data, process and workflow automation, an upgraded graphical workflow design tool, a modern graphic interface, an intelligent form viewer, and integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and many other content and productivity tools.
"This is a major release for VisualVault customers. There are many components of the platform that have been upgraded significantly. But the exciting news is that v5 represents tangible new business value for our clients. There are features and tools here that will translate very directly into insight and perspective on their everyday operations and strategic decision-making," said Tod Olsen, chief technical officer of VisualVault, in a statement.
"I'm really delighted by the leaps forward we have made in terms of both new business wins as well as introducing these major upgrades in our platform, particularly as the market has struggled with the COVID-19 pandemic. While COVID-19 has created certain stumbling blocks, it's accelerating the business world's recognition that implementing advanced digital content management solutions across the enterprise is a necessity," said Avner Schneur, CEO of VisualVault, in a statement.