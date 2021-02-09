Quiq Launches Quiq Translate

Quiq today introduced Quiq Translate, a feature that translates multilanguage exchanges between customers and agents.

With Quiq Translate, companies can translate more than 100 languages. Agents specify which languages they can handle. If the agent doesn't speak the customer's language, incoming messages are automatically translated. The agent can still see the translated message and the original untranslated message. Outgoing messages from the agent are automatically translated, so customers receive responses in their preferred language. Both the original and translated messages are stored as part of the saved message transcript.

The City of Knoxville, Tenn., has been piloting the technology in its 311 and 211 call centers.

"Working with Quiq, we're making sure that those that need services can access them, regardless of the language they speak," said Russ Jensen, director of Knoxville's 311 and 211 operations, in a statement.

Quiq also enables businesses to engage with customers across the most popular digital messaging channels, including SMS/text, Apple Business Chat, Google Business Messages, webchat, Facebook, Twitter, call-to-text, chatbots, and more.