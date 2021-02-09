Invoca Launches Winter '21 Release

Invoca, a provider of conversation intelligence for revenue teams, added a data visualization dashboard, Conversation Review call transcript interface, and an integration with contact center platform provider Five9 in its Winter '21 Release.

Invoca's new dashboard enables users to do the following:

Visualize real-time marketing and sales performance data at a glance in one view;

Act on data with fully customizable and shareable tile-format reporting dashboards; and

Create multiple dashboards, such as media performance, sales performance by location, and call escalations.

Also included in the release is the Conversation Review interface, which features interactive call transcripts that give visibility into the buying journey, from common product questions to frequent customer experience issues. Conversation Review enables Invoca customers to do the following:

Give quick feedback on conversations with full transcripts that are viewable immediately after calls conclude, even if the call is transferred outside of the contact center;

Drill down into individual conversations to view the transcript, call recording, and call details all in one place; and

Find critical moments in conversations, like an agent mentioning a promotion or customers confirming they're ready to buy, with searchable transcripts.

"The call experience has become increasingly important to brands as they see more customers call with inquiries during the buying journey, but many sales and marketing teams lack visibility into these crucial interactions," said Nathan Ziv, vice president of product at Invoca, in a statement. "Conversation Review offers revenue teams new-found visibility and the ability to quickly digest this information without listening to every call. It's a huge time-saver and is conducive to increased collaboration between marketing and sales, especially now that so many people are working remotely."

Invoca also partnered with cloud contact center provider Five9 to incorporate dynamic call routing and data integration. By integrating data from the digital experience, like specific product interest or buying intent, with Five9, businesses can immediately route calls to the best-equipped sales or support agent.