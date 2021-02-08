Evolve IP and Tenfold Partner on Microsoft Teams Integrations

Evolve IP's Microsoft Teams direct routing solution, which natively integrates Cisco enterprise voice services, now delivers leading CRM solutions directly to a user's Teams instance on any device. The solution, developed with Tenfold, a computer telephony integration (CTI) company, ensures business users can work from anywhere.

The Evolve IP and Tenfold solution delivers client and prospect data to users inside the native Teams application. Additionally, users can click-to-dial from CRM records while inbound and outbound calls automatically open contact information.

With the integrated solution, users can automatically capture and log inbound and outbound interaction details in the CRM from any device.