Evolve IP and Tenfold Partner on Microsoft Teams Integrations
Evolve IP's Microsoft Teams direct routing solution, which natively integrates Cisco enterprise voice services, now delivers leading CRM solutions directly to a user's Teams instance on any device. The solution, developed with Tenfold, a computer telephony integration (CTI) company, ensures business users can work from anywhere.
The Evolve IP and Tenfold solution delivers client and prospect data to users inside the native Teams application. Additionally, users can click-to-dial from CRM records while inbound and outbound calls automatically open contact information.
With the integrated solution, users can automatically capture and log inbound and outbound interaction details in the CRM from any device.
"Microsoft Teams is the dominant collaboration tool used in midmarket and enterprise businesses, and Evolve IP continues to innovate for our customers with the features end users want and need to do their jobs productively and securely. From business messaging (SMS/texting), to AI speech analytics, to CRM integrations, we continue to provide real value to enterprise businesses," said Scott Kinka, chief innovation officer at Evolve IP, in a statement. "Tenfold has been an incredible partner for Evolve IP, and our combined efforts integrating Teams, Cisco VoIP, and the world's leading CRM tools will provide great value for our clients."
"We're excited about the partnership with Evolve IP and our combined ability to improve the remote work experience while also driving improved business results. This unique solution addresses a critical need in company communications, delivering a unified and integrated customer experience across the core technologies that drive and support revenue," said Dan Sincavage, chief operating officer of Tenfold, in a statement. "As an Evolve IP customer using Teams, Cisco VoIP, and CRM, Tenfold has seen first-hand the benefits this integrated experience brings to our own operations and we look forward to delivering those same benefits to joint clients."