Adobe Adds Headless Content Capabilities to Experience Manager

Today at Adobe Developers Live,Adobe's virtual conference for digital experience developers, Adobe introduced headless content management system (CMS) capabilities in Adobe Experience Manager, updates to the Commerce Integration Framework (CIF), and GraphQL APIs for headless content delivery.

By leveraging GraphQL, developers can deliver content into any touchpoint via the framework of their choice. They can, for example, query for marketing content from Adobe Experience Manager. Personalized content is then sent to the app that renders its UI. From there, marketers can use;Experience Manager's authoring UI to add and edit marketing content across multiple devices and touchpoints.

Adobe Experience Manager also now integrates and extends commerce services from Magento and other commerce solutions through Adobe's Commerce Integration Framework (CIF).