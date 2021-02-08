Avatria Launches Avatria Engage

Avatria, a developer of ecommerce solutions, has launched Avatria Engage for SAP Commerce users to drive more site traffic and sales conversions.

"Ecommerce marketers often find themselves handcuffed by technological limitations that lead to an inability to quickly react to evolving trends and/or technological transformation that is out of their control. These constraints can cause dips in SEO that force marketers to adjust their paid search strategy that has both short and long-term limitations," said Brian Ballard, a partner at Avatria, in a statement. "We created Avatria Engage to address these issues and to help SAP Commerce users with their search engine optimization and search engine marketing and other top-of-the funnel marketing strategies."

Avatria Engage includes the following:

Enhanced Vanity URLs, allowing every category and product URL to be customized;

Canonical URLs, standard representations of URLs via web page headers;

Schema.org Microdata into product, category, and content templates;

Personalized Browse & Search, showing users what their customers are most likely to purchase above the fold on the first page on all category, shopping list, and search results pages;

AI-Powered Recommendations for cross-and up-sell; and

Actionable Business Intelligence to help users understand why the ML technology makes the decisions it does, how ecommerce search accuracy fluctuates over time, and how each category is performing.

Avatria Engage is underpinned by Avatria's Convert Suite, Avatria's ecommerce software, and uses machine learning to personalize consumer shopping experiences.