WPVIP Acquires Parse.ly
WPVIP, a business unit of Automattic that provides WordPress solutions for businesses, today announced its acquisition of Parse.ly, a content analytics solution provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Together, WPVIP and Parse.ly will offer an enterprise content management, commerce,, and analytics platform with content creation agility and the insights to understand the impact of those digital experiences. The acquisition augments WPVIP's content and analytics solutions by incorporating Parse.ly's real-time content analytics and personalized recommendation engine.
With Parse.ly, WPVIP will surface insights that move beyond page views and visits to include top performing content that leads to purchases and content recommendations for top performing products.
"Parse.ly has a remarkable team and product, as well as expertise serving an increasing number of content teams driving business growth. We're excited to leverage Parse.ly's analytics technology to make our agile content platform even more powerful for marketers," said Nick Gernert, CEO of WPVIP, in a statement. "This is great news for our customers, who will have the opportunity to add deeper intelligence across content performance, conversions, and business impact."
"We've always had deep admiration for WPVIP's market position as the gold standard for enterprise content teams, and we're thrilled to be able to join together," said Sachin Kamdar, CEO of Parse.ly, in a statement. "From the culture and people, to the product, market, and vision, we're in lockstep to create more value for our customers. This powerful combination of content and intelligence will push the industry forward at an accelerated pace."