WPVIP Acquires Parse.ly

WPVIP, a business unit of Automattic that provides WordPress solutions for businesses, today announced its acquisition of Parse.ly, a content analytics solution provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Together, WPVIP and Parse.ly will offer an enterprise content management, commerce,, and analytics platform with content creation agility and the insights to understand the impact of those digital experiences. The acquisition augments WPVIP's content and analytics solutions by incorporating Parse.ly's real-time content analytics and personalized recommendation engine.

With Parse.ly, WPVIP will surface insights that move beyond page views and visits to include top performing content that leads to purchases and content recommendations for top performing products.