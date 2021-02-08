Hearsay Expands Video Support to Facebook and LinkedIn

Hearsay Systems, a digital communications provider for the financial services industry, has expanded Facebook and LinkedIn video support for its Hearsay Social digital communications platform.

"During these unprecedented times, we recognize that financial firms must equip their advisors and agents with tools that allow them to truly personalize engagements to build deeper relationships with their clients and prospects," said Alex Falls, vice president of product at Hearsay Systems, in a statement. "We are thrilled to extend Facebook and LinkedIn video support on our platform. Now, our customers' advisors and agents can organically publish meaningful and personal messages to connect with their clients in a way they may have previously reserved for an in-person meeting."

With the broadened video support, agents and advisors can create original videos or video messages for their Facebook or LinkedIn pages and upload them through the Hearsay platform. Once uploaded, videos are subject to Hearsay's compliance and supervision workflows