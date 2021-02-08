Vendasta Adds End-to-End Platform Automations

Vendasta has added to its end-to-end ecommerce platform, allowing channel partners to build customized automated workflows with one interface, triggering specific activities.

For example, a partner can automatically send a welcome email campaign to a local business client or a local business that interacts with a specific product in its Business App, which can then be captured as a hot lead for the sales team.

"The Vendasta Platform is unique because it delivers the tools a local expert needs to build, deliver, market, sell, bill, and fulfill cloud solutions to local businesses all under one roof," said Vendasta's chief operating officer, Jacqueline Cook, in a statement. "This is what makes the introduction of automations so powerful. Platform interactions by both the partner and their local business customers can now activate intuitive and helpful responses, delivering immediate value and customized experiences."

The new automations work seamlesslywith Vendasta email campaigns and with Snapshot Report, which shows how a specific local business fares in a variety of digital categories against competitors. Local businesses that activate their partner-provided Business App accounts can also receive real-time notifications when they interact with products and service upgrade paths.