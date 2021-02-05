Bambuser Augments Live Video Shopping Platform
Bambuser today launched several enhancements to its Live Video Shopping Platform to help retailers drive awareness and audience growth, enhance engagement, and facilitate social sharing of interactive e-commerce experiences, before, during and after live events.
The feature enhancements include the following:
- Floating action button (FAB) Previews, small video overlays that unobtrusively alert site visitors to upcoming events;
- Event spotlight modules, whichenable retailers to promote current, past, and upcoming live video shopping events on curated landing pages and video banners;
- Audio descriptions, with ;a new audio captioning feature that enables audible descriptions of key visual elements from the video (settings, actions, facial expressions, scene changes, etc.) to be added to events;
- Social options, including share from pre-screen, which allows viewers to share upcoming Live Video Shopping events with their social connections across all popular platforms, and the ability to share from a specific timestamp in a recorded show, which allows highlighting specific products and memorable moments during the event; and
- Add to Calendar, with reminders and notifications.
"As a pioneer in video streaming technology, Bambuser has one of the most robust infrastructures possible when it comes to delivering exceptional viewer experiences. Now that the popularity of Live Video Shopping is growing rapidly, we're focused on anticipating the market's future needs and wants and being first to market with solutions that exceed expectations," said Jesper Funck, chief product officer at Bambuser, in a statement. "We look forward to developing even more tools and capabilities to ensure retailers, brands, and audiences are able to get all of the benefits of and full enjoyment from our platform."
