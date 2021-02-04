Formstack Integrates with Microsoft
Formstack, a workplace productivity platform, provider, today unveiled a Formstack Forms integration with Microsoft Power Automate, enabling users to create automated workflows between Formstack Forms and their Microsoft systems (Dynamics, Teams, Excel Online, Sharepoint, OneDrive), and hundreds of other popular apps and services.
"In a digital-first environment, everyone, from business users to IT managers, are looking for ways to automate business processes and boost productivity without replacing their current systems,"said Zak Pines, vice president of partnerships at Formstack, in a statement. "Our Formstack Forms integration with Microsoft Power Automate is a one-to-many connection between a Formstack form submission and the Microsoft systems users rely on each day. Users can go beyond surveys and polls to collect, update, and maintain data within their Microsoft systems, even as those systems grow and customers make changes."
The Formstack Forms + Power Automate integration allows users to kick off dynamic workflows and send form submissions to multiple Microsoft products, including Microsoft Dynamics CRM, Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Excel Online, Microsoft SharePoint, and Microsoft OneDrive. It builds on Formstack's integration partnership with Microsoft, which includes Formstack Documents integrations with Power Automate and Dynamics.
"One of the biggest challenges organizations face is scaling and automating business processes, from digitizing pen-and-paper processes to automating complex processes that span legacy and modern applications," said Justin Graham, a partner and product managgement leader for Power Automate at Microsoft, in a statement. "We're happy to add Formstack Forms to our Power Automate ecosystem to help customers securely capture data and easily kick off dynamic workflows that simplify key processes, from payment capture to lead generation."
"Working with companies to integrate Microsoft's productivity suite into their work routines, Formstack has been pivotal in helping our clients streamline and standardize data collection at scale, both internally and externally," Anne Seymour, director of transformation services at SeedSpark, a Formstack partner, said in a statement. "Now, the combination of Formstack and Power Automate means that instead of data being static, it can continually sync with clients' cloud-based data catalogs in SharePoint, Teams, Power BI, Dynamics. This means focusing less on the data itself and more on the business intelligence that it provides to help direct decisions, better serve customers, and empower leaders to shape the future of their industry."