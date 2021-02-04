Formstack Integrates with Microsoft

Formstack, a workplace productivity platform, provider, today unveiled a Formstack Forms integration with Microsoft Power Automate, enabling users to create automated workflows between Formstack Forms and their Microsoft systems (Dynamics, Teams, Excel Online, Sharepoint, OneDrive), and hundreds of other popular apps and services.

"In a digital-first environment, everyone, from business users to IT managers, are looking for ways to automate business processes and boost productivity without replacing their current systems,"said Zak Pines, vice president of partnerships at Formstack, in a statement. "Our Formstack Forms integration with Microsoft Power Automate is a one-to-many connection between a Formstack form submission and the Microsoft systems users rely on each day. Users can go beyond surveys and polls to collect, update, and maintain data within their Microsoft systems, even as those systems grow and customers make changes."

The Formstack Forms + Power Automate integration allows users to kick off dynamic workflows and send form submissions to multiple Microsoft products, including Microsoft Dynamics CRM, Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Excel Online, Microsoft SharePoint, and Microsoft OneDrive. It builds on Formstack's integration partnership with Microsoft, which includes Formstack Documents integrations with Power Automate and Dynamics.