Avocado Updates Its Data Management Platform

Advocado has added data, analytics, attribution, and advanced applications to to its cross-media data management platform (DMP).

Advocado's platform offers real-time TV data signals via its patented watermark technology, natural language processing, automated content recognition, and real-time weather to connect offline and online audience data. Using keywords and TV networks that are most relevant to target audiences, Advocado can automatically detect and activate digital campaigns on search, social, and programmatic platforms within seconds. The updates simplify how advertisers, agencies, and channel partners can leverage Advocado's data and solutions and enable new tools for cross-media ad campaigns.

With the new updates and advanced offerings, Advocado's customers now have access to the following:

Data-only Subscription: Advocado's proprietary data can be integrated with open data sources and used to augment in-house data platforms that measure campaign effectiveness, custom attribution, and more;

Out-of-the-Box Analytics, offering advanced deterministic-, lift- and machine learning-based cross-screen attribution models and ready-to-use analytics;

Instant Actions with Advocado Activate: Expanded capabilities include signals from Advocado's patented Veil watermark, automatic content recognition, weather signals, and live stream natural language processing to trigger micro-moment actions across search, social, and shopping platforms