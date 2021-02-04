Airship Integrates with Adobe Experience Platform
Customer engagement company Airship has integrated with Adobe Experience Platform. The integration enables marketers to enrich customer profiles in Adobe Experience Platform in real time with Airship's mobile behavioral data and ingest Adobe's profile attributes and instant segment updates for more personalized experiences.
Marketers and customer experience teams can enhance personalization and move customers in or out of key Airship Journeys in real time, using real-time customer profiles and audience segments from Adobe Experience Platform. The integration also enriches Adobe customer datasets with mobile behavioral data, including custom events like abandoned carts and uninstalls, as well as churn predictions.Marketers can also discover growth opportunities and customer insights by merging Airship and Adobe data into visual reports and dashboards in Adobe Analytics.
"The open, extensible, and bi-directional approach Airship has long taken to martech integrations is taking a giant step forward today with the availability of Airship's integration for Adobe Experience Platform," said Mike Herrick, senior vice president of technology at Airship, in a statement. "Today's marketers need to be free to both centralize and enrich customer data without sacrificing innovative capabilities to best act on it in real time. We believe that brands we share in common with Adobe will find the integration to be a game-changer in how quickly they can use enterprise-wide data to create more relevant and engaging experiences that generate greater business value."
"We're pleased to offer a new mobile-centric integration between Airship and Adobe Experience Platform," said Cody Crnkovich, head of partner programs at Adobe, in a statement. "As the importance of mobile grows, our joint customers will be able to stitch customer data together from across the enterprise to power richer and more relevant experiences anywhere in real time."