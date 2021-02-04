Airship Integrates with Adobe Experience Platform

Customer engagement company Airship has integrated with Adobe Experience Platform. The integration enables marketers to enrich customer profiles in Adobe Experience Platform in real time with Airship's mobile behavioral data and ingest Adobe's profile attributes and instant segment updates for more personalized experiences.

Marketers and customer experience teams can enhance personalization and move customers in or out of key Airship Journeys in real time, using real-time customer profiles and audience segments from Adobe Experience Platform. The integration also enriches Adobe customer datasets with mobile behavioral data, including custom events like abandoned carts and uninstalls, as well as churn predictions.Marketers can also discover growth opportunities and customer insights by merging Airship and Adobe data into visual reports and dashboards in Adobe Analytics.