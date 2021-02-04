AppLovin to Acquire Mobile App Measurement Company Adjust

AppLovin, a mobile app development platform provider, is acquiring Adjust, a mobile app measurement and marketing company. Adjust will retain its unique brand and culture and continue to operate as a distinct company. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

"We have worked closely with the Adjust team for years, and we're thrilled to have the opportunity to team up with them," said Adam Foroughi, AppLovin's co-founder and CEO, in a statement. "Adjust's product-first approach to the attribution and analytics space is comparable to how we built AppLovin, and exceptional combinations are born from similar objectives and culture. Together, we believe we will propel marketing tools innovation forward for mobile app developers globally."

"Our focus has always been to help our customers succeed by offering the best solutions in the market. The traction we are seeing around the world is a testament to our team and our technology," said Christian Henschel, Adjust's co-founder and CEO, in a statement. "Joining forces with AppLovin will further power our clients' growth and shape the future of the app economy."

"Our ambition always was to be the world's first comprehensive, all-in-one solution for app marketers. By coming together with AppLovin, we can realize our vision and create a brand new product suite that will accelerate every app marketer's growth," added Paul Müller, Adjust's co-founder and chief technology officer, in a statement.