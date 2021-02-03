Bizzabo Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program

Bizzabo, an events management systems provider, has joined the Adobe Exchange Partner Program.

"We are excited to become an official Adobe partner," said Alon Alroy, co-founder and chief marketing officer of Bizzabo, in a statement. "By partnering with Adobe, we are enabling B2B marketers to build, host, and measure professional event experiences in any form while connecting event data to their marketing efforts."

For almost two years, Bizzabo has integrated with Marketo Engage, part of Adobe Experience Cloud. The integration shares key event data on registration and attendee activity, allowing Marketo Engage users to tie event activity directly to business impact. Through Bizzabo's ex-panded relationship with Adobe, B2B marketers can capture attendee insights for lead scoring, nurturing, segmentation, and attribution.