ZoomInfo Launches Targeted Audiences

ZoomInfo, a provider of go-to-market intelligence solutions, today launched Targeted Audiences to help digital marketers reach their ideal customers by leveraging professional contact and company information.

Targeted Audiences provides persona-based demographic inputs, such as department and management level. It also offers in-depth B2B insights, including firmographic information about companies, such as revenue, employee size, headcount growth, and industry.