ZoomInfo Launches Targeted Audiences
ZoomInfo, a provider of go-to-market intelligence solutions, today launched Targeted Audiences to help digital marketers reach their ideal customers by leveraging professional contact and company information.
Targeted Audiences provides persona-based demographic inputs, such as department and management level. It also offers in-depth B2B insights, including firmographic information about companies, such as revenue, employee size, headcount growth, and industry.
"Targeted Audiences allows marketers to build strategic campaigns based on contact and company information and creates new levels of granularity in B2B audience data that have never before existed on the market," said Henry Schuck, ZoomInfo's founder and CEO, in a statement.