Postalytics Adds Custom Envelope Tools For Direct Mail Automation

Postalytics released a major software update that enables users to send fully automated direct mail letter campaigns with customized envelopes.

Postalytics users can now design customized envelopes as reusable templates in the Direct Mail Editor. PDF proofs can be generated in real time and envelopes ordered in minutes. Once received in inventory, Postalytics users can deploy envelopes in fully automated direct mail campaigns that deliver personalized messages at scale.

"Postalytics was founded on the idea that we could eliminate friction and improve direct mail with cloud-based software. Custom envelopes have been the top requested new feature from our clients," said Postalytics Chief Technology Officer Alec Graziano in a statement. "Now, we've given them a fast, easy way to add images, logos, and messaging to the front and back of the envelopes to drive up the response rate of their automated letter campaigns."

"Adding customization to the envelope can have a massive impact on the response rate to any direct mail campaign," said Justin Queen, president of Sales Engine, in a statement. "Now we can effortlessly A/B test different envelope messages and see the impact on response right within the Postalytics dashboard."