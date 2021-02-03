Hootsuite Integrates Curate with UpContent and Proofpoint

Hootsuite, a social media management solutions provider, today launched Curate by UpContent, an ntegration that lets businesses identify, review, approve, and distribute content on their social channels directly within the Hootsuite dashboard.

"Hootsuite found that 45 percent of users aged 16 to 64 are searching for brand information on social networks, so it's safe to say that brands need to provide their audience with valuable, informative, industry-related content now more than ever," said Henk Campher, vice president of corporate marketing at Hootsuite, in a statement. "Because Curate makes content discovery so simple, it's the perfect tool for small-to-medium size businesses and large enterprise organizations to show their customers that they really understand them and their industry."

Curate's intelligent discovery engine automatically surfaces articles on the topics that matter within Hootsuite, while meeting compliance requirements through an added layer provided by cybersecurity and compliance company Proofpoint. Hootsuite first partnered with Proofpoint in 2019.