SAS Makes Viya Available on Microsoft Azure
Analytics firm SAS has expanded its partnership with Microsoft, making its cloud-native SAS Viya platform available on the Microsoft Azure platform.
This integration between Azure and the SAS Viya analytics platform will empower customers to stand up and run SAS analytics in their cloud environments and give them access to the latest innovations and enhancements and centrally manage everything with tools they already use.
"SAS Viya helps organizations see their data, customers, and operations in new ways that encourage confident decision making," said SAS CEO and founder Jim Goodnight in a statement. "Leading organizations like Hanesbrands, Mercy, Banco Bradesco, and Qualitas Insurance Company rely on SAS Viya each day. Organizations expect to accelerate innovation and reduce costs when they operationalize analytics."
"The partnership we have with SAS has helped our customers accelerate growth and expand their digital transformation initiatives" said Casey McGee, vice president of global independent software vendor sales at Microsoft, in a statement. "We're excited about this latest innovation of SAS Viya, which provides a seamless customer experience with Microsoft Azure and will bring the power of analytics to our customers, across industries, enabling them to make business decisions faster and more effectively in a cloud experience that's unique to SAS and Microsoft."
