NetElixir and Miva Partner
E-commerce companies NetElixir and Miva have partnered to give online sellers access to NetElixir's e-commerce site development expertise and suite of marketing solutions to build conversion-focused stores on Miva's e-commerce platform.
Miva lets users manage complex catalogs and sales, access an ecosystem of e-commerce solutions, and seize opportunities as they come with full control of the shopping experience. NetElixir offers a suite of marketing solutions, including search, pay-per-click, search engine optimization, social media, and marketplaces, to better understand their high-value shoppers and discover hidden growth potential.
NetElixir joins an exclusive network of agencies certified to build and maintain sites on the Miva platform. NetElixir further earned an enterprise-level Miva certification, which elevates NetElixir to a preferred Miva agency partner.
"The pandemic continues to influence concrete changes in consumer buying behaviors," said Udayan Bose, founder and CEO of NetElixir, in a statement. "We are thrilled to partner with Miva and continue on our mission to help online sellers create shopping experiences that can evolve with their business, drive traffic, and unlock new growth opportunities."
"We're always looking for partners that share our vision and goal of driving higher online revenue for our clients and are excited to welcome NetElixir to our select group of e-commerce agencies," said Mike Schrader, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Miva, in a statement. "By combining NetElixir's website development expertise and cutting-edge marketing technology with the Miva platform's sophisticated e-commerce functionality, merchants can maximize every customer interaction and find new ways to be even more competitive in the changing e-commerce landscape."