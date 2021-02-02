NetElixir and Miva Partner

E-commerce companies NetElixir and Miva have partnered to give online sellers access to NetElixir's e-commerce site development expertise and suite of marketing solutions to build conversion-focused stores on Miva's e-commerce platform.

Miva lets users manage complex catalogs and sales, access an ecosystem of e-commerce solutions, and seize opportunities as they come with full control of the shopping experience. NetElixir offers a suite of marketing solutions, including search, pay-per-click, search engine optimization, social media, and marketplaces, to better understand their high-value shoppers and discover hidden growth potential.

NetElixir joins an exclusive network of agencies certified to build and maintain sites on the Miva platform. NetElixir further earned an enterprise-level Miva certification, which elevates NetElixir to a preferred Miva agency partner.