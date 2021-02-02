Smart Communications Adds Two-way Messaging with imiconnect
Smart Communications is partnering with imimobile, which was recently acquired by Cisco, to bring two-way message orchestration to Smart Communications customers.
As a result of this partnership, Smart Communications customers will be able to coordinate communications across multiple channels, including SMS, WhatsApp, and push notifications. Additionally, these communications and related customer data will be kept secure via mimobile's monitoring and security.
imimobile's platform, imiconnect, allows Smart Communications users to orchestrate two-way consumer communications across multiple digital channels. Smart Communications enterprise clients will be able to engage with customers in real time to facilitate new customer onboarding, appointments, claims correspondence, and interactive self-service over their preferred messaging channels. imiconnect automates and orchestrates customer interactions centrally while saving time and reducing costs for enterprises.
"Two-way messaging channels, such as SMS, WhatsApp, and push notifications, are critical ways for businesses to interact with their customers and will become even more so moving forward," said James Brown, CEO of Smart Communications, in a statement. "We are delighted to work with imimobile and are confident that by combining our two leading cloud-based technologies we will seamlessly empower the businesses we serve to engage in meaningful conversations with their customers across multiple channels."
"Businesses today need to constantly stay connected with their customers over the channels they prefer in order to succeed," said Jay Patel, CEO of imimobile, in a statement. "We're excited to be partnering with Smart Communications to orchestrate interactive customer experiences across multiple channels and business processes. We believe that imiconnect will enhance Smart Communications' existing capabilities and help them deliver superior customer interactions at scale."