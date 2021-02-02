Smart Communications Adds Two-way Messaging with imiconnect

Smart Communications is partnering with imimobile, which was recently acquired by Cisco, to bring two-way message orchestration to Smart Communications customers.

As a result of this partnership, Smart Communications customers will be able to coordinate communications across multiple channels, including SMS, WhatsApp, and push notifications. Additionally, these communications and related customer data will be kept secure via mimobile's monitoring and security.

imimobile's platform, imiconnect, allows Smart Communications users to orchestrate two-way consumer communications across multiple digital channels. Smart Communications enterprise clients will be able to engage with customers in real time to facilitate new customer onboarding, appointments, claims correspondence, and interactive self-service over their preferred messaging channels. imiconnect automates and orchestrates customer interactions centrally while saving time and reducing costs for enterprises.