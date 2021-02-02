Observe.AI and Microsoft Team Up on Contact Center AI

Observe.AI, a contact center artificial intelligence technology provider, is working with Microsoft to bring automation and AI to enhance customer experiences, improve compliance, and boost agent performance. Enterprise customers can now purchase Observe.AI's Contact Center AI solution on Microsoft's Azure Marketplace or AppSource.

Observe.AI 's Contact Center AI solution analyzes 100 percent of voice and chat interactions, extracts actionable sentiment insights, and automates evaluation workflows. Leveraging Observe.AI and Microsoft together, companies can apply AI to modernize their customer service teams across use cases like customer support, sales, compliance, and workforce optimization.

"Observe.AI's experience in the Microsoft for Startups program has been critical in reaching enterprise customers who can benefit from our solution. In the last year alone, we have seen a 600 precent increase in annual recurring revenue. Having Microsoft as a key growth partner gives us critical resources to conduct machine learning research and train our deep learning models," said Swapnil Jain, CEO and co-founder of Observe.AI, in a statement. "We look forward to further developing our product within Microsoft's ecosystem and expanding our global presence by leveraging the Microsoft Commercial Marketplace."

Observe.AI leverages Microsoft's Azure machine learning services to train its deep learning AI models. The Observe.AI platform can integrate with existing CRM and business intelligence tools, and data can be imported into data visualization tools, such as Microsoft Power BI. Contact center and customer service teams can then identify coaching opportunities, track essential sales and customer success campaigns, improve productivity, and hone agent soft skills. In turn, contact center leaders can know how agents are performing in near real time.