NICE Launches NTR-X Interaction Recording
NICE has introduced NTR-X, a fully-integrated, cloud-ready omnichannel compliance recording and assurance solution.
Building on the NICE Trading Recording platform for financial services, NTR-X captures all modalities of regulated employee communications in a single platform.
NICE NTR-X's capabilities include the following:
- Automated compliance assurance and complete lifecycle management of data: NTR-X automates recording checks and provisioning of users (moves, adds, and changes); transcription (offered as a cloud-based service); bulk call extraction; system management and administration; compliance assurance reporting; tracking and managing legal holds; and provision of evidence of compliance to regulators.
- Cloud-ready, microservice architecture: NTR-X can be deployed as an on-premises, hybrid cloud, private cloud, or pure cloud solution.
- Open standards design for flexibility in storing, securing, and managing data, with open APIs thatmake data more accessible and enable integration with upstream and downstream applications for real-time alerting and actionable intelligence.
"As the environments in which financial services and energy trading firms operate become inherently more risky, costly and complex, NICE’s passion for innovation has led us to create a one-of-a-kind compliance recording and assurance solution, offering simplified compliance for a complex world," said Chris Wooten, executive vice president of NICE, in a statement. "Regardless of the communication modalities regulated employees use or where they work from, firms can cost-effectively manage their entire global recording footprint to increase compliance with key regulations. NTR-X also provides a seamless upgrade path for current NICE Trading Recording (NTR) customers and a proven cloud-ready platform that speeds future migration."