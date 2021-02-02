NICE Launches NTR-X Interaction Recording

NICE has introduced NTR-X, a fully-integrated, cloud-ready omnichannel compliance recording and assurance solution.

Building on the NICE Trading Recording platform for financial services, NTR-X captures all modalities of regulated employee communications in a single platform.

NICE NTR-X's capabilities include the following:

"As the environments in which financial services and energy trading firms operate become inherently more risky, costly and complex, NICE’s passion for innovation has led us to create a one-of-a-kind compliance recording and assurance solution, offering simplified compliance for a complex world," said Chris Wooten, executive vice president of NICE, in a statement. "Regardless of the communication modalities regulated employees use or where they work from, firms can cost-effectively manage their entire global recording footprint to increase compliance with key regulations. NTR-X also provides a seamless upgrade path for current NICE Trading Recording (NTR) customers and a proven cloud-ready platform that speeds future migration."