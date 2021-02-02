Dynamic Yield Launches Multilanguage Campaigns

Dynamic Yield has expanded its multilingual support with today's launch of Multilanguage Campaigns, allowing companies to tailor experiences according to different site languages. This feature comes in addition to the company's support of multiple currencies and the ability to render localized product recommendations based on page context and product feed values.

"Our Multilanguage Support is unmatched in the market. Enterprise companies looking to scale the localization of their personalization campaigns need not look any further than Dynamic Yield's global-minded Experience Optimization platform," said Liad Agmon, CEO of Dynamic Yield., in a statement. "As both domestic and cross-border e-commerce sales carry on rising at unprecedented rates, we will continue to support brands with the global personalization capabilities they require to best serve multilingual customers and grow their long-term business impact."

Using Dynamic Yield's Multilanguage Campaigns feature, companies can localize content and manage translations for each element of a variation or template,including text, image, color, or any other variable, directly within the campaign without writing additional JavaScript code.