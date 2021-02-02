Adjust Joins TikTok Marketing Partner Program
App marketing platform provider Adjust has joined the TikTok for Business Marketing Partner Program. As a mobile measurement partner, Adjust will help advertisers create, optimize, target, and measure their ad campaigns on TikTok.
The partnership includes an integration with Adjust's Audience Builder, enabling clients to export first-party data, such as audience groups, directly to TikTok from the Adjust dashboard. Additionally, clients can link their TikTok accounts to view and edit TikTok campaign data directly in the Adjust Automate dashboard. From there, advertisers can generate cross-app, cross-partner, and cross-network reports.
"Finding and retaining the right users is critical, as many drop off after the first days of installing the app, and competition for users' eyeballs is fierce. That is why it is imperative for mobile advertisers to push the right messaging to the right audience at the right point in the marketing funnel," said Andrey Kazakov, vice president of partnerships at Adjust, in a statement. " We are excited to partner with TikTok to give marketers a simpler, more seamless way to segment their desired audiences, automate their campaigns, measure ad spend, and grow their apps."