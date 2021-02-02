Adjust Joins TikTok Marketing Partner Program

App marketing platform provider Adjust has joined the TikTok for Business Marketing Partner Program. As a mobile measurement partner, Adjust will help advertisers create, optimize, target, and measure their ad campaigns on TikTok.

The partnership includes an integration with Adjust's Audience Builder, enabling clients to export first-party data, such as audience groups, directly to TikTok from the Adjust dashboard. Additionally, clients can link their TikTok accounts to view and edit TikTok campaign data directly in the Adjust Automate dashboard. From there, advertisers can generate cross-app, cross-partner, and cross-network reports.