CivicPlus Partners with Frase on Government Chatbot

CivicPlus, a provider of integrated technology solutions for local governments, has partnered with Frase to bring its clients an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot.

The chatbot., which integrates with CivicPlus' CivicEngage website solutions, simulates human behavior during customer service interactions.

"We are pleased to partner with Frase to bring technology to our clients that will allow them to meet the growing need for contactless government," said Ben Berkowitz, CivicPlus' vice president of product strategy, in a statement. "Frase shares our commitment to bringing innovative, smart technology to the public sector. We are confident that together we are bringing vital automated service capabilities to local governments at a critical time in their service evolution."

Berkowitz added that pilot testers of the chatbot have already seen relevant customer service use cases. "Chatbot is helping citizens get answers 24/7 on how to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccination, where to get a pet license, and how to pay their water bill instead of calling their local office offices during business hours," he said.

"We understand that local governments are facing critical shortages in resources now more than ever,"said Tomas Ratia, Frase's co-founder and CEO, in a statement. "We are thrilled to partner with CivicPlus, a leader in local government technology, to bring our solution to municipalities that play such critical roles in our everyday lives. We are committed to empowering local governments to streamline their customer services operations and to do it with smart technology that learns from every interaction."