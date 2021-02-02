Genesys Partners with Limitless

Genesys, a provider of cloud customer experience and contact center solutions, is partnering with Limitless to help businesses extend their contact center teams using a gig workforce comprised of brand experts who can provide consumers anywhere in the world with answers to their questions via their preferred digital channels, such as text and chat.

The partnership brings together Genesys Cloud with the Limitless GigCX platform. Genesys orchestrates this integration by leveraging artificial intelligence, which predicts and blends the resources necessary to resolve customer inquiries, whether they are handled by a Limitless Expert, contact center agent, or even a bot. Genesys AI also works in the background to ensure customers have a seamless hand-off between the Limitless expert and contact center. In addition, AI assists both the Limitless expert and agent by surfacing relevant information and customer history to enhance their knowledge.

Under the partnership, Genesys is making a strategic investment in Limitless to support the growth of its platform. Genesys joins other Limitless investors at a key point in the five-year-old company's trajectory with its closing of a recent Series B financing valued at $10 million.