Genesys Partners with Limitless
Genesys, a provider of cloud customer experience and contact center solutions, is partnering with Limitless to help businesses extend their contact center teams using a gig workforce comprised of brand experts who can provide consumers anywhere in the world with answers to their questions via their preferred digital channels, such as text and chat.
The partnership brings together Genesys Cloud with the Limitless GigCX platform. Genesys orchestrates this integration by leveraging artificial intelligence, which predicts and blends the resources necessary to resolve customer inquiries, whether they are handled by a Limitless Expert, contact center agent, or even a bot. Genesys AI also works in the background to ensure customers have a seamless hand-off between the Limitless expert and contact center. In addition, AI assists both the Limitless expert and agent by surfacing relevant information and customer history to enhance their knowledge.
Under the partnership, Genesys is making a strategic investment in Limitless to support the growth of its platform. Genesys joins other Limitless investors at a key point in the five-year-old company's trajectory with its closing of a recent Series B financing valued at $10 million.
"By partnering with Limitless, we're enabling brands to connect customers with credible, authentic support that has the power to elevate ordinary transactions into more meaningful, lasting relationships," said Olivier Jouve, executive vice president and general manager of Genesys Cloud, in a statement. "Together, we are helping businesses deliver unique customer experiences driven by AI that ultimately offers digital consumers more value while extending the capabilities of their contact centers."
"Our partnership with Genesys marks an important step forward in our global expansion initiatives," said Roger Beadle, CEO of Limitless, in a statement. "We're working together to reimagine how brands and people connect in a digital world. By leveraging the combined power of Genesys Cloud and the Limtless Gig CX platforms, we're enabling businesses to deliver new levels of customer service driven by AI and Gig Experts."