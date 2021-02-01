Zendesk Unveils Suite with Messaging Solution

Zendesk, a customer service software company, today introduced a comprehensive messaging solution as part of the new Zendesk Suite that brings together all of Zendesk's service capabilities, including messaging, into one complete offering.

Zendesk's messaging tools are designed to help companies have continuous, convenient, and personalized conversations whether customers want to text, chat, reach out over WhatsApp, and more. Companies can now provide connected conversational experiences across web, mobile, and social channels. Zendesk's messaging solution also offers advanced capabilities, including proactive notifications, specialized third-party bot integrations, and the ability for customers to transact directly within the conversation when browsing products, reserving seats, or making payments.

"Today's customers demand real-time experiences at a level and pace we've never seen before. Companies cannot take customer loyalty for granted, and using outdated, expensive enterprise software that takes months to get up and running is a thing of the past," said Adrian McDermott, president of products at Zendesk, in a statement. "Businesses need the best possible technology to remain agile and face customers' ever-evolving needs. Within hours, Zendesk can help businesses deliver great customer experiences with messaging front and center." "People today want to connect with businesses the same way they chat with their friends and family: with personal messaging to get questions answered and receive support quickly and conveniently. With more than 175 million people across the world already messaging business accounts on WhatsApp every day, businesses of all sizes can deepen their customer relationships and increase their efficiency by turning to messaging to meet people where they want to be met," said Kyle Jenke, partnerships director at WhatsApp, in a statement. "Through partnerships with companies like Zendesk, we're making it easier for businesses to shift their operations online during the ongoing pandemic so they can stay close to their customers even when they're physically apart."

As part of the new Zendesk Suite, Zendesk also packaged all of its service capabilities into one comprehensive solution with five new plans.