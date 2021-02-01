Reputation Relaunches Its Platform

Reputation today relaunched its Reputation platform, which now includes Reputation Score X, Conversational Surveys, and Feedback Anywhere, among other capabilities, in a single platform.

The new Reputation Platform incorporates the following:

Reputation Score X, a prescriptive analytics tool that shows where companies stand today, how they got there, and what they should do next to improve;

Experience Insights, which consolidates all review and survey data in a centralized location so companies get a better understanding of what their customers are saying by topic or by sentiment;

Competitive Reporting, which shows the competition's Reputation Scores, star ratings, reviews, and customer feedback and provides direction on how to come out on top;

Conversational Surveys, which allow companies to collect and respond to surveys with text messages; and

Feedback Anywhere, which displays third-party data streams alongside other Reputation data to create a holistic view of the customer experience.