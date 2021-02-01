Reputation Relaunches Its Platform
Reputation today relaunched its Reputation platform, which now includes Reputation Score X, Conversational Surveys, and Feedback Anywhere, among other capabilities, in a single platform.
The new Reputation Platform incorporates the following:
- Reputation Score X, a prescriptive analytics tool that shows where companies stand today, how they got there, and what they should do next to improve;
- Experience Insights, which consolidates all review and survey data in a centralized location so companies get a better understanding of what their customers are saying by topic or by sentiment;
- Competitive Reporting, which shows the competition's Reputation Scores, star ratings, reviews, and customer feedback and provides direction on how to come out on top;
- Conversational Surveys, which allow companies to collect and respond to surveys with text messages; and
- Feedback Anywhere, which displays third-party data streams alongside other Reputation data to create a holistic view of the customer experience.
"Reputation is committed to helping brands raise their XM game, but to do that well, we must constantly innovate to reflect the evolving nature of customer expectations," said Pranav Desai, vice president of product management at Reputation, in a statement. "We will continue to introduce new capabilities and functionality to our Reputation platform in order to help brands create consistently excellent customer experiences and fuel business growth amid the rapid pace of change."