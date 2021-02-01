Data Axle Launches B2B Lead Gen Services

Data Axle today launched a B2B lead generation service to help marketers shrink sales cycles and increase sales effectiveness.

Data Axle, formerly known as Infogroup, will power the service with its business database, multi-sourced intent data, and B2C Link dataset that connects prospects' business and consumer attributes into a single targetable profile to identify, engage, and verify in-market leads with high conversion potential. Via its integrations, Data Axle can deliver leads directly into any CRM platform.

"Through this new service, we move beyond just providing data to clients and help them make a tangible impact on their businesses through the execution of full-service lead generation programs," said Data Axle's senior vice president of sales, Ken Stout, in a statement. "Our clients love it because they can say, 'I need this many leads this month from these target accounts.' They trust us to help them be successful and we’re thrilled to deliver on their expectations."

"In the short run and in the long run, quality data wins every time," said Data Axle Chairman and CEO Michael Iaccarino in a statement. "That's why we work so hard every day to ensure our data is the gold standard in the industry. We're pleased to bring that level of quality to B2B marketers who, now more than ever, are looking for effective and economical ways to generate leads and convert them into new business."