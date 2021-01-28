Merkle Partners with LinkedIn and Madison Logic
Customer experience management company Merkle B2B has begun collaborating with LinkedIn Marketing Solutions and Madison Logic to give marketers better access to LinkedIn Marketing Solutions and Madison Logic's capabilities, audience insights, and marketing activation.
The cooperation between Merkle and LinkedIn will provide marketers with joint innovation and planning, custom data and insights, access to product alphas and betas, and certified teams and custom training opportunities.
Madison Logic's work with Merkle brings together insights from Madison Logic's ML.Data Cloud and Merkle's identity solutions to identify and prioritize clients' most active buyers. Merkl is also using Madison Logic’s ML.Platform to execute and measure full-funnel, multichannel account-based marketing campaigns.
"It is critical that we, as an end-to-end B2B marketing service provider, partner with the best in the industry," said Michael McLaren, global CEO of Merkle B2B, in a statement. "These collaborations are being expanded upon as we grow Merkle B2B, which brings the largest B2B brands together in an effort to solve marketing challenges across the enterprise."
"The only way to reach today's overloaded B2B buyer is through multichannel digital account-based marketing and by enabling sellers with information about buyer intent. We're delighted to partner with Merkle B2B to help our mutual clients make informed decisions about how best to reach buyers at every stage. We're also giving Merkle B2B account teams our advanced ABM certification program, so they know how to execute full-funnel, always-on digital campaigns," said Madison Logic CEO Tom ORegan in a statement.