Merkle Partners with LinkedIn and Madison Logic

Customer experience management company Merkle B2B has begun collaborating with LinkedIn Marketing Solutions and Madison Logic to give marketers better access to LinkedIn Marketing Solutions and Madison Logic's capabilities, audience insights, and marketing activation.

The cooperation between Merkle and LinkedIn will provide marketers with joint innovation and planning, custom data and insights, access to product alphas and betas, and certified teams and custom training opportunities.

Madison Logic's work with Merkle brings together insights from Madison Logic's ML.Data Cloud and Merkle's identity solutions to identify and prioritize clients' most active buyers. Merkl is also using Madison Logic’s ML.Platform to execute and measure full-funnel, multichannel account-based marketing campaigns.