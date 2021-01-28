Terminus and Outreach Integrate
Terminus has integrated its account-based marketing platform with Outreach's sales engagement platform to help marketing and sales work together on shared account data.
Through this integration, Outreach prospects and sequences are tied directly to Terminus' chat, email signature advertising, and website personalization features. Outreach users can leverage Terminus account-based chat capabilities and conversation insights natively in the Outreach platform to identify high-value accounts in real time, while accessing Outreach engagement data to build cross-channel sequences to personalize email, chat, and web content for target accounts.
The integration provides the following:
- Outreach sequences and chat from anywhere: Embed Terminus Chat From Anywhere into Outreach email sequences;
- Intelligent chat routing: Chats that originate by website visitors are automatically routed to the correct account owner in Outreach and can be enrolled into the correct sequence; and
- Terminus email signatures in Outreach email: Leverage Terminus Email Advertising like you do in all Outreach emails.
"While some segments of the economy are coming back strong, there are still many sectors struggling to find their footing in this new world. Sales and marketing teams are looking to make the most out of fewer accounts and are relying on account-based marketing to drive more revenue," said Manny Medina, co-founder and CEO of Outreach, in a statement. "But a solid ABM strategy is nothing without powerful data behind it. This integration brings together the actionable insights from Outreach with Terminus' account intelligence data in one single solution. These connected workflows help sales and marketing accelerate the cycle from engagement to revenue and meet growth expectations as they navigate evolving sector dynamics."
"It's our mission to help marketing and sales together drive full funnel account engagement," said Tim Kopp, Terminus' CEO, in a statement. "Now with Terminus, Outreach customers can leverage the powerful account intelligence available in Terminus along with their existing sales engagement programs. This makes it easier than ever for marketing and sales to better engage with the right accounts and deliver a cohesive experience at every point of the customer journey."