Terminus and Outreach Integrate

Terminus has integrated its account-based marketing platform with Outreach's sales engagement platform to help marketing and sales work together on shared account data.

Through this integration, Outreach prospects and sequences are tied directly to Terminus' chat, email signature advertising, and website personalization features. Outreach users can leverage Terminus account-based chat capabilities and conversation insights natively in the Outreach platform to identify high-value accounts in real time, while accessing Outreach engagement data to build cross-channel sequences to personalize email, chat, and web content for target accounts.

The integration provides the following:

Outreach sequences and chat from anywhere: Embed Terminus Chat From Anywhere into Outreach email sequences;

Intelligent chat routing: Chats that originate by website visitors are automatically routed to the correct account owner in Outreach and can be enrolled into the correct sequence; and

Terminus email signatures in Outreach email: Leverage Terminus Email Advertising like you do in all Outreach emails.