Reltio Introduces Identity 360
Reltio, providers of cloud-based master data management technology, has released Reltio Identity 360, a free cloud-native service that provides a single source of truth for identity data about customers, contacts, sales representatives, and employees in real-time and at-scale.
Reltio Identity 360 aggregates person data from all sources, matches identities, removes duplicates, and merges attributes to provide a single source of truth. A universal identifier is then created for the profile to share across all operational and analytical applications.With it, companies can do the following:
- Personalize customer experiences;
- Precisely market with segmentation, targeting, and context, such as tailored offers;
- Manage rewards and loyalty programs;
- Protect privacy and gain consent;
- Monitor for fraud and risk; and
- Optimize business processes.
Enterprises with more complex customer data management requirements can move to Reltio Connected Customer 360 to create even richer master customer profiles with real-time transaction, interaction, and third-party data, and access more features such as Connected Graph technology for relationship insights, data governance, and enhanced security.
"Reltio Connected Data Platform, the big data, multitenant cloud infrastructure on which Reltio Identity 360, Reltio Connected Customer 360, and Reltio Enterprise 360 runs, has been proven by thousands of users in more than 100 countries for nearly a decade," said Manish Sood, chief technology officer and founder of Reltio, in a statement. "Reltio now has 6.3 billion consolidated profiles under management. Today we're sharing that power with businesses of any size, anywhere, without charge. No catches. No strings. No commitment. No risk. Ask our competitors if they will do the same."