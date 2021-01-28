Reltio Introduces Identity 360

Reltio, providers of cloud-based master data management technology, has released Reltio Identity 360, a free cloud-native service that provides a single source of truth for identity data about customers, contacts, sales representatives, and employees in real-time and at-scale.

Reltio Identity 360 aggregates person data from all sources, matches identities, removes duplicates, and merges attributes to provide a single source of truth. A universal identifier is then created for the profile to share across all operational and analytical applications.With it, companies can do the following:

Personalize customer experiences;

Precisely market with segmentation, targeting, and context, such as tailored offers;

Manage rewards and loyalty programs;

Protect privacy and gain consent;

Monitor for fraud and risk; and

Optimize business processes.

Enterprises with more complex customer data management requirements can move to Reltio Connected Customer 360 to create even richer master customer profiles with real-time transaction, interaction, and third-party data, and access more features such as Connected Graph technology for relationship insights, data governance, and enhanced security.