eMoney Advisor Rebrands Its Digital Marketing Solution as Bamboo

eMoney Advisor, a provider of technology and services for the financial services industry, has rebranded its digital marketing solution, formerly known as Advisor Branded Marketing (ABM), to Bamboo.

"Over the past 12 months, we have made significant investments in the software and launched new features to enable more automation for advisors in executing their marketing efforts. This rebranding is the next step in eMoney's journey toward providing a comprehensive marketing solution that uses financial planning data to deliver personalized marketing content and insights to efficiently engage and grow an advisor's book of business," said Valerie Rivera, eMoney's senior product marketing manager, in a statement. "The name ABM no longer fit our vision. We wanted something fresh to signify growth."

With Bamboo, key product features include the following:

A marketing dashboard integrated with the eMoney platform;

Fully automated campaign workflows to schedule and launch targeted lead generation content campaigns to digital channels;

Targeted, multichannel campaigns;

Turn-key collateral and marketing resources;

More than 2,000 pieces of high-quality, relevant, and sharable content, with new content added weekly; and

Marketing analytics that provide insight into campaign effectiveness and performance.