Spotio, providers of a sales engagement platform for field sales reps, has launched Autoplays to help sales reps automatically outline and plan their days.
In addition to tracking all of their activity, field sales reps can now sequence their touch points across prospects and customers.
"The release of Autoplays completes our field sales engagement vision. Sales teams that use Spotio will have a competitive advantage in the market. Not only will they have visibility and insights into sales activities like never before, field reps no longer have to deal with unnecessary administrative burden and clearly see where they should be spending their time," said Spotio founder and CEO, Trey Gibson, in a statement. "In a post-COVID world, field sales teams are shifting to new ways of bringing their products and services to market. The companies that embrace the new way of operating and helping their reps be successful will ultimately win. We are thrilled to become the field sales reps’ complete system of action so reps can spend more time selling."