Vimeo Adds Video Marketing Tools and Integrations

Vimeo, a video solutions provider, today launched a suite of video marketing tools and enhanced integrations with HubSpot, Mailchimp, Constant Contact, and more.

With these additions, Vimeo users can now add customizable contact forms to their videos, sync form submissions directly to their preferred email marketing platforms, and engage prospects with in-email video GIFs, all from the Vimeo platform.

"Finding and engaging qualified leads with video is an essential component of every successful marketing strategy today. Videos can increase click-through rates up to 300 percent and convert interested viewers into new customers," said Mark Kornfilt, chief product officer at Vimeo, in a statement. "Our lead-generation solution is designed to be brilliantly simple so every marketer, regardless of budget or expertise, can add the power and utility of video to their toolbox. We're thrilled to take this next step forward in making professional-quality video possible for all."

"The power of video to engage customers, anywhere, any time, is a remarkable tool for compelling marketing campaigns," said Scott Brinker, vice president of platform ecosystem at HubSpot, in a statement. "With Vimeo's new integration with HubSpot's CRM platform, leads generated within these videos seamlessly flow into a company's marketing and sales engine."

"Entrepreneurs and small businesses rely on a variety of marketing channels to engage with their customers. Adding video to email and offering lead generation capture on Vimeo within Mailchimp helps millions of our customers make the most out of their video content," said Joni Deus, senior director of product and partnerships at Mailchimp, in a statement.

"As the shift to an online-first world accelerates, small businesses need every tool at their disposal to both create compelling content and communicate their value to customers," said Dom LaCava, director of strategic and technology partnerships at Constant Contact, in a statement. "This integration with Vimeo enables small business leaders to drive results from their email marketing by easily embedding videos into campaigns to create a more engaging and immersive experience for the reader. It also allows them to explore deeper personalization in their email campaigns as they work to provide customers with dynamic content that converts."