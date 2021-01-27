Emma Integrates with Blackbaud CRM, Raiser's Edge, and Raiser's Edge NXT
Emma, a provider of email marketing software and services, has partnered with Omatic Software and Blackbaud on integrations with Blackbaud CRM, Raiser's Edge, and Raiser's Edge NXT.
By combining Emma with Blackbaud CRM, Raiser's Edge or Raiser's Edge NXT, charities can automatically keep contact information up to date and create more personalized and streamlined email workflows.
The connected platforms support the following actions in near-real time:
- Newly created constituents in the CRM will be added to Emma automatically;
Updated information in the CRM will update contact records within Emma automatically;
- Email campaigns sent from Emma will instantly reflect on constituent records in the CRM; and
- Opt-outs in Emma will automatically reflect in the CRM.
The Blackbaud CRM integration with Emma, powered by Omatic Cloud, allows users to combine email marketing and CRM data, target emails in Emma based on CRM data, build a single source of truth for contact data, and then seamlessly import Emma contacts and activity into Blackbaud CRM. Omatic's data matching allows manual or rules-based matching and cleanup. The Raiser's Edge and Raiser's Edge NXT integrations also offer data matching.
"We're excited to bring this offering to the market for so many social good organizations, providing customers with more automation and insights that deliver seamless experiences for their audiences," said Cheri Carver, partnerships technical manager at Omatic,in a statement. "By combining the email capabilities from Emma with the CRM tools of Blackbaud, nonprofits can not only ensure emails are timely and relevant, but can also improve engagement through personalized messaging, as well as supercharge their segmentation and automation with these sophisticated integrations."
"The integrations connecting Emma to Blackbaud CRM, Raiser's Edge and Raiser's Edge NXT bring automation and real-time insights for our social good customers that make it easier to create personalized experiences, which in turn drives business performance," said Kalyn New, director of product and customer marketing at Emma, in a statement. "We're excited to deliver so much shared value across these platforms at a time when so many of our customers are working overtime to meet their supporters' needs and manage expenses."