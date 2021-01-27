Searchspring Launches A/B Testing

Searchspring, a site search and merchandising solutions provider, today launched A/B Testing, a tool that enables merchants to test and compare multiple variations on a single merchandising campaign.

"n a rapidly growing online retail ecosystem, building a meaningful merchandising strategy has become paramount" said Searchspring's vice president of product, Ten Chu, in a statement. "A/B Testing enables merchandisers to make in-the-moment, informed decisions to optimize their campaigns in just clicks. I am particularly thrilled about the launch of this new feature, ranked as the top-scoring product request amongst our customers. At Searchspring, we never cease to listen to the evolving needs of our clients, which will always be matched and reflected in our actions."

Searchspring A/B Testing works on different versions of product listing pages, campaign variations, merchandising campaigns, content placement, and visual merchandising tools, including boost rules, banners, pinned products, removed products, and custom facet order.

In addition to A/B Testing, Searchspring users can now start using Inline Banners to highlight and promote specific campaigns, promotions, and products and can display easily missed or overlooked promotions by positioning banners to their results set in multiple places, including the product grid.