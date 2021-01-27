Episerver Rebrands as Optimizely

Episerver has rebranded as Optimizely, following its acquisition of the business last year.

"Digital experience is a journey without a finish line," said Alex Atzberger, CEO of Optimizely, in a statement. "Ultimately, our customers want to innovate and use data to confidentially create and optimize every customer experience based on actual outcomes. The Optimizely brand very much galvanizes this vision and uniquely positions us to define the future of the DXP market."

The company also launched Optimization-as-a-Service, which combines targeting, testing, and recommendations, bringing together solutions from Optimizely Web and Episerver Content Recommendations.