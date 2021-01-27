Episerver Rebrands as Optimizely
Episerver has rebranded as Optimizely, following its acquisition of the business last year.
"Digital experience is a journey without a finish line," said Alex Atzberger, CEO of Optimizely, in a statement. "Ultimately, our customers want to innovate and use data to confidentially create and optimize every customer experience based on actual outcomes. The Optimizely brand very much galvanizes this vision and uniquely positions us to define the future of the DXP market."
The company also launched Optimization-as-a-Service, which combines targeting, testing, and recommendations, bringing together solutions from Optimizely Web and Episerver Content Recommendations.
"We're pleased to see Episerver make the shift to become known as Optimizely, elevating an already well-known brand with a benefit to create, connect, and optimize the customer experience across a growing number of digital channels. This move represents a differentiator for the company in the digital experience market," said Marci Maddox, research director for digital experience strategies at IDC, in a statement. "The value optimization brings to the digital experience is often underestimated, and the new Optimizely brand gives the company an opportunity to marry creative personalization with data-driven optimization techniques. The digital experience services market is evolving quickly, and there is significant opportunity for Optimizely to be a leader in the space with its data-driven approach to optimizing every experience along the customer journey."